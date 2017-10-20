Minister: Uber has to comply with T&T...

Minister: Uber has to comply with T&Ta s laws*

Wednesday

FIRST RIDE: Soca artiste Machel Montano was one of the first users of the Uber service in Trinidad on Monday. Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says it was not the ministry's responsibility to seek out any company which shows interest in establishing operations here and outline this country's laws to them.

Chicago, IL

