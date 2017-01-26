Minister: Sea scores a bigger crisis than oil and gas prices*Jan. 25, 2017, 9:4 PM Ast
Flanking them are Dr Gillian Paul, COSTAATT president, and Sheldon Cyrus, chairman. - Photos: STEPHEN DOOBAY TRINIDAD and Tobago is facing a bigger crisis than low oil and gas prices and that is thousands of girls and boys cannot read simple sentences or do basic sums.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC