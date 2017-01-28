Maharaj: Stop making excuses, bring o...

Maharaj: Stop making excuses, bring on death penalty

In 1999, the last time this country hanged a convicted killer the murder toll for the year was 93. That was the lowest this country's murder toll has been for at least the last 23 years, according to statistics. At the current rate of murders taking place in this country, we will reach that 1999 toll by February-just two months into the new year.

