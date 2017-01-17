Maha Sabha vs Hindu women

WITH the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha threatening legal action if the amendments to the Marriage Act are passed in Parliament, the Hindu Women's Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago is maintaining its position that the age of 18 to be established as the legal age of consent to marry with provisions for 16 to 18-year-olds. The Government is seeking to increase the legal age a person can get married in this country to 18 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.