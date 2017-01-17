Maha Sabha vs Hindu women

Maha Sabha vs Hindu women

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

WITH the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha threatening legal action if the amendments to the Marriage Act are passed in Parliament, the Hindu Women's Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago is maintaining its position that the age of 18 to be established as the legal age of consent to marry with provisions for 16 to 18-year-olds. The Government is seeking to increase the legal age a person can get married in this country to 18 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Wikileaks
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,796 • Total comments across all topics: 278,011,679

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC