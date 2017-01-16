Machel honoured in Barbados

Machel honoured in Barbados

Trinidad and Tobago soca star, Machel Montano, was honoured for his work in his 2016 film, Bazodee, at the opening of the inaugural Barbados Independent Film Festival on Wednesday night. Montano is not only the lead actor but also the executive producer of the film.

Chicago, IL

