Legal Issues For Uber Taxi After Trinidad Launching
Within hours of being activated in Trinidad yesterday, ride-sharing app Uber hit a bump in the road with the Ministry of Works and Transport questioning the legality of its operations here. It later issued a news release stating it will be seeking legal advice to determine if the service can continue to operate within Trinidad and Tobago's legislative framework.
