Kamla writes Trump about FATCA

5 hrs ago

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Homeland Security Secretary John F. Kelly, pauses while speaking at the Homeland Security Department in Washington yesterday. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar has written to US President Donald Trump asking him whether his government intends to nullify the Foreign Accounts Tax Compliance Act .

