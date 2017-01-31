Kamla: Give them guns *Jan. 30, 2017,...

Kamla: Give them guns *Jan. 30, 2017, 8:11 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Trinadad Express

Trinidad and Tobago is in a state of crisis and law-abiding citizens should have the right to guns to protect themselves, according to Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Speaking at a news conference at her Port of Spain office yesterday, Persad-Bissessar called on the Government to convene an extraordinary meeting of Parliament to discuss crime.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,445 • Total comments across all topics: 278,446,687

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC