Joevin Jones a no-show for Trinidad & Tobago National Team

Trinidad & Tobago's Gold Cup qualifying matches against Suriname and Haiti will be lacking a familiar face, with Joevin Jones being dropped from the squad. Initially excused from the national team side for its friendly against Nicaragua, Jones was expected to join the squad for the January qualifiers but apparently did not report to training.

Chicago, IL

