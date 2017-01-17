Imported pork a unsafea *Jan. 20, 201...

Imported pork a unsafea *Jan. 20, 2017, 8:58 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Trinadad Express

At right is Shiraz Khan, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Farmers Union. - Photo courtesy The Office of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago It was just last year that revelations were made by the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago that "expired" 180-day-old chicken was being imported into this country and sold to unsuspecting consumers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,927 • Total comments across all topics: 278,161,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC