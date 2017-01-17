Imported pork a unsafea *Jan. 20, 2017, 8:58 PM Ast
At right is Shiraz Khan, president of the Trinidad and Tobago Farmers Union. - Photo courtesy The Office of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago It was just last year that revelations were made by the Poultry Association of Trinidad and Tobago that "expired" 180-day-old chicken was being imported into this country and sold to unsuspecting consumers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC