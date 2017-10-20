Imbert: Last govt lost $400m a gamblinga on exchange ratesJan. 18, 2017, 9:37 PM Ast

Imbert: Last govt lost $400m a gambli...

TRINIDAD and Tobago has lost $400 million as a result of the last government's "reckless" decision to "gamble" on the exchange rates of foreign currencies. Speaking on the motion to approve the Report of the Finance Committee in the House of Representatives yesterday, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the former People's Partnership government, while on a road show in 2012 to raise money on the international financial market, "mysteriously agreed to a currency swap arrangement with Citibank where the Government of Trinidad and Tobago undertook to gamble on the exchange rate of the Japanese yen versus the exchange rate of the US dollar".

