Imbert: Govt to beef up policy support for NIB*

OFFICIAL OPENING: Minister of Finance Colm Imbert, centre, cuts the ribbon at the formal opening of the new corporate headquarters of the National Insurance Board at Queen's Park East, Port of Spain, yesterday. Looking on, from left, are Tobago House of Assembly minority leader Watson Duke, Minister in the Ministry of Legal Affairs Stuart Young, Port of Spain Mayor Joel Martinez, NIB chairman Michael Toney and Niala Persad-Poliah, executive director, NIB.

