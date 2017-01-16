Hindu womena s group wants 18 as legal age for marriageJan. 14, 2017, 8:2 PM Ast

THE Hindu Women's Organisation of Trinidad and Tobago yesterday reiterated its call for the age of 18 to be established as the legal age of consent to marry with provisions for 16 to 18-year-olds under strict checks and balances. "In so doing, we seek to correct the misleading statement made by temporary Senator Basdeo Seetahal in the Senate debate of January 11," the orgnisation said in a statement signed by its president, Brenda Gopeesingh.

