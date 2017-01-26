Guyana signs on to revamped UN aid framework
Guyana yesterday became the first of 18 Caribbean countries to sign the United Nations Multi- Country Sustainable Development Framework , which will see a radical shift in the way assistance is delivered. The regional programmatic framework, which will coordinate the activities of 19 UN Agencies and 18 countries, replaces the country specific United Nations Development Assistance Framework .
