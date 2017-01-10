Guyana president wants more banking s...

Guyana president wants more banking services for hinterland customers

Guyana's President David Granger is calling on banks operating there to use mobile technology to extend their services to customers, especially those in remote parts of the couuntry. The lack of access lends a serious constraint to income-generation activities as well as the economic development of those regions, Granger said at the opening of the GYD$1.5 billion 12th branch of Republic Bank Limited on Sunday.

