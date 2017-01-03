Guyana Blacklists Drug Supplier
A Trinidad-based company should be banned from tendering for drugs in Guyana, and several top officials of Guyana's Ministry of Health should either be removed or fired, a recent probe into the procurement of medical supplies has recommended. Retired Assistant Police Commissioner, Winston Cosbert states in his report that Ministry of Health employee, Kendazie Aaron should be fired from her job.
