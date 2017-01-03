'Great Tobago Lies'
'GREAT TOBAGO LIES' The battle to break the People's National Movement's rule over Tobago began on Thursday night when one of the opposition challengers, Tobago Forwards, laid out its Blueprint for victory at a political meeting in Scarborough PNM confident of THA sweep...again Political leader of the People's National Movement Tobago Council Kelvin Charles yesterday expressed confidence that the party will retain its 12 seats in the January 23 Tobago House of Assembly election.
