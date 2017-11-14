Government says Petrotrin must be restructured in order to surviveJan. 11, 2017, 8:47 PM Ast

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, Jan 11, CMC - The Trinidad and Tobago government Wednesday night said it is necessary to carry out a restructuring of the state-owned oil company, PETROTRIN, less than 24 hours after it signed an agreement for a five per cent salary increase for its workers and in the process avoiding a 90-day strike within the vital energy sector. PETROTRIN said that the agreement with the Oilfield Workers Trade Union for the period 2011-14, would cost an estimated TT$80 million annually.

