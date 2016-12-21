Girl first baby for 2017*Jan. 1, 2017, 9:5 PM Ast
OVERJOYED: Cassandra McDonald holds her baby yesterday at Port of Spain General Hospital. The baby boy was born at 12.34 a.m. on New Year's Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC