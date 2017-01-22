...Garcia visits school, laments 'tragic death'

SADNESS AT COLLEGE: Education Minister Anthony Garcia, from left, La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie, Jesslyn Ramlal, principal of Northeastern College, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis walk through the college yesterday after speaking to schoolmates of Rachael Ramkissoon, who was found murdered on Friday. Partly hidden is TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.