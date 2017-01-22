...Garcia visits school, laments 'tra...

...Garcia visits school, laments 'tragic death'

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

SADNESS AT COLLEGE: Education Minister Anthony Garcia, from left, La Horquetta/Talparo MP Maxie Cuffie, Jesslyn Ramlal, principal of Northeastern College, and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education Dr Lovell Francis walk through the college yesterday after speaking to schoolmates of Rachael Ramkissoon, who was found murdered on Friday. Partly hidden is TTUTA president Lynsley Doodhai.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Iran
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,401 • Total comments across all topics: 278,006,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC