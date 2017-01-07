Fuel pipeline 10 years late

The Liquid Fuel Pipeline project located at Caroni, opposite the cremation site, remains unfinished even after several completion dates were promised. The project, conceptualised under the People's National Movement led by former prime minister, the late Patrick Manning around 2007, included construction of an eight-inch diameter steel multi-product pipeline from the Pointe-a-Pierre refinery to Caroni, a road tank wagon loading facility and a dedicated jet fuel pipeline from Caroni to the Piarco International Airport It's been about ten years since and the project is still not fully operational and cost has ballooned since the initial stages, going from around $500 million to about $1.3 billion.

