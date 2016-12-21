Fr Sirju: Bring back forefathers' virtues
GO TO YOUR forefathers to find your virtues, Roman Catholic priest Fr Martin Sirju said to worshippers yesterday in San Fernando. He said that slavery and indentureship and the struggles made by those who lived in those harowing years, must serve as a lesson for Trinis facing unprecendented crime levels.
