First Citizens: T&Ta s credit rating to come under pressure in 2017*Jan. 4, 2017, 6:7 Am Ast

Now facing "a severe and protracted commodity price shock", T&T is no longer "the Caribbean star performer," said First Citizens Research & Analytics Head Vangie Bhagoo-Ramrattan in her 14-page analysis. Summarising 2016, she said: "The economy continued its contraction, fiscal accounts went deeper into the red, debt levels rose, labour market conditions deteriorated, foreign exchange reserves declined amid the continued tightness in the foreign exchange market and country's credit rating came under pressure."

