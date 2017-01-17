Film industry praised as 4th MovieTowne opens*

MOVIETOWNE IN THE SOUTHLAND: Chairman of MovieTowne Derek Chin, third from left, is assisted by Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi during the ribbon cutting at the formal opening of MovieTowne at the C3 Centre in Corinth, San Fernando, on Monday night. From right, looking on are MovieTowne director Pierpont Scott, Minister of Housing Randall Mitchell, Minister of Local Government Kazim Hosein, Reggie Brown , Karlene Chin, Trade Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and Winfield Scott.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.