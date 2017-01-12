Fewer J'cans denied entry to Trinidad and Tobago

Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith is reporting a 64 per cent reduction in the number of Jamaicans who have been denied entry to Trinidad and Tobago between March and December 2016. "We received feedback from travellers and through enquiries by our Jamaican High Commission in Port-of-Spain that there is generally an improved experience at immigration," she noted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.