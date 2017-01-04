European lingerie brand chooses T&T

Europe's leading intimate apparel brand, Hunkemoller, is now available in T&T as the brand opened its first store on December 16 at The Falls, West Mall. US-based master franchising company, Brand Management Ventures Limited , partnered with a prominent local entrepreneur through BMVL's locally registered subsidiary Brand Management Limited .

