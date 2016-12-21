Energy Chamber: 2016 difficult year for sectorJan. 1, 2017, 9:12 PM Ast

THE Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago has described 2016 as "an extremely difficult year for the energy sector", saying that, while oil prices have recovered from the depths they experienced in the first half of the year, they remain at low levels. "The structural changes to oil and gas markets that led to the low-price environment have not gone away and look set to continue," the private sector group said in a statement reviewing the energy sector here over the past 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.