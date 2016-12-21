Energy Chamber: 2016 difficult year f...

Energy Chamber: 2016 difficult year for sectorJan. 1, 2017, 9:12 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
20 min ago Read more: Trinadad Express

THE Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago has described 2016 as "an extremely difficult year for the energy sector", saying that, while oil prices have recovered from the depths they experienced in the first half of the year, they remain at low levels. "The structural changes to oil and gas markets that led to the low-price environment have not gone away and look set to continue," the private sector group said in a statement reviewing the energy sector here over the past 12 months.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. North Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Iraq
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,762 • Total comments across all topics: 277,529,671

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC