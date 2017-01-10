Dr Al Kawari meets Trinidad and Tobag...

Dr Al Kawari meets Trinidad and Tobago & Grenada prime ministers

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari with Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago Keith Rowley. Grenadian Prime Minister Keith Mitchell met with H E Dr Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al Kawari, Cultural Adviser at the Emiri Diwan and Qatar's candidate for the post of director-general at the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation as part of the candidate's plans to visit several countries, including the Caribbean and South American countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Michael Jackson
  1. Super Bowl
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,951,745

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC