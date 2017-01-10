Dismissed ambassador sues Rowley

Dismissed ambassador sues Rowley

LEGAL action has been initiated against Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley by deputy permanent representative to the United Nations Eden Charles after his appointment to the position of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary was revoked following a Cabinet decision last year. Charles made an application at the Hall of Justice in Port of Spain on January 5, seeking permission to pursue judicial review proceedings against the prime minister in challenge of Rowley's "illegal and unfair" decision to remove him from the post.

Chicago, IL

