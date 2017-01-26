Darkened cloud of corruption*Jan. 29, 2017, 10:4 PM Ast
Quite rightly, Trinidad and Tobago's sensational fall of 21 places in Transparency International's 2016 Corruption Perception Index has caught public attention. Given the longstanding concern about public sector corruption, the steep decline dramatises the sense that, far from eliminating corruption, the problem is getting worse.
