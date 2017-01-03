Cuban vet chargedJan. 4, 2017, 8:44 PM Ast

Cuban vet chargedJan. 4, 2017, 8:44 P...

Cuban vet charged Jan. 4, 2017, 8:44 PM

Wednesday Jan 4

PLEADED NOT GUILTY: Cuban Giselle Galindo Morales is escorted by a police officer at the San Fernando Magistrates' Court on Monday. A CUBAN veterinarian and Customs agent appeared in the San Fernando Magistrates' Court Monday charged with possession of a tampered passport.

Chicago, IL

