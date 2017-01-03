Cover-up to protect Rolph?*Jan. 8, 2017, 9:11 PM Ast

Cover-up to protect Rolph?*Jan. 8, 20...

Jan. 8, 2017, 9:11 PM

Read more: Trinadad Express

For over ten years, over a span of several organisations, there have been allegations of sexual harassment against Dr Rolph Balgobin that were not seriously dealt with by various boards and officials of the organisations. Balgobin, now president of the Trinidad and Tobago Manufacturers Association , was allowed to resign his duties as executive director at the Arthur Lok Jack Graduate School of Business in 2005 when the allegations first surfaced, and then later went on to serve as an Independent senator in the country's Parliament.

Chicago, IL

