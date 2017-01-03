Couva woman missing

Couva woman missing

4 hrs ago Read more: Newsday

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service , in a press release, yesterday sought the assistance of the public in locating a 21-year-old Couva woman who was last seen at her home on Thursday December 29. Nickey Lalla was reported missing from her Hill View Lane, Lower Couva home to the Gran Couva Police Station by her common- law husband Ashook Naggassar, at about 3.40 pm on Saturday December 31. She was last seen at her residence at about 7.30 pm last week Thursday. Lalla is described as being of East Indian descent, 5 feet, 3 inches tall with black shoulder length hair and a tattoo of the letter 'N' with stars, behind her right ear.

Chicago, IL

