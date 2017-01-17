The stories of five Trinidadian female business owners who are immigrants, and who are prospering in their new homes overseas, form the basis of author and Kent State Prof Joanne Kilgour Dowdy's latest literary outing Minding their own business: Five female leaders from Trinidad and Tobago. The book, the author's 13th, highlights the historical legacy of entrepreneurship, self-employment and collective economics through the different experiences, challenges and sweat of these five women leaders of African descent.

