Comments
The stories of five Trinidadian female business owners who are immigrants, and who are prospering in their new homes overseas, form the basis of author and Kent State Prof Joanne Kilgour Dowdy's latest literary outing Minding their own business: Five female leaders from Trinidad and Tobago. The book, the author's 13th, highlights the historical legacy of entrepreneurship, self-employment and collective economics through the different experiences, challenges and sweat of these five women leaders of African descent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15)
|Apr '16
|AIPAC owns Congress
|7
|Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|christine Roberts
|1
|Brothers drown (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Amisha Rampersad
|1
|500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|Singh
|1
|Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15)
|Mar '15
|Sir Andrew
|2
|PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09)
|Mar '15
|george whyte
|22
|Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10)
|Feb '15
|Goshen
|15
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC