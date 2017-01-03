Civil society presents unified voice, offers suggestionsJan. 6, 2017, 10:7 PM Ast
TACKLE white-collar crime, promote public servants on merit and make budgetary decisions that promote social growth. These were some of the suggestions made yesterday for tackling crime at the root, when civil society met to kick-off its ant-crime initiative, "Side by Side We Stand", in partnership with Caribbean Communications Network , parent company of the Express and TV6.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.
