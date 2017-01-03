...Chambers warn of effect on struggling economyJan. 4, 2017, 9:23 PM Ast

...Chambers warn of effect on struggl...

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said yesterday it "strongly condemns" the industrial action initiated against Petrotrin by the Oilfields Workers' Trade Union . "Considering the company's financial difficulties, the T&T Chamber is of the view that the key bargaining stakeholders ought to have centred their dialogue on the survival of the company, as opposed to one side making untenable demands for wage increases.

