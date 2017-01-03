CEMEX revises TCL takeover offer *

THE initial period offered for the Trinidad Cement Limited to agree to sell its assets to CEMEX Ltd through one of its indirect subsidiaries, Sierra Trading, has been extended to January 24. The initial period was January 10 with an offer by CEMEX of $4.50 per share. CEMEX subsequently raised its offer to $5.07 per share on December 9, 2016.

