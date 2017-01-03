CEMEX revises TCL takeover offer *

CEMEX revises TCL takeover offer *

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

THE initial period offered for the Trinidad Cement Limited to agree to sell its assets to CEMEX Ltd through one of its indirect subsidiaries, Sierra Trading, has been extended to January 24. The initial period was January 10 with an offer by CEMEX of $4.50 per share. CEMEX subsequently raised its offer to $5.07 per share on December 9, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Gunman
  3. Death Penalty
  4. Syria
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,445 • Total comments across all topics: 277,766,588

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC