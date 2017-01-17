Celebrating 149 years of Presbyterian evangelism through educationJan. 17, 2017, 11:49 PM Ast
Aramalaya Church where Rev John Morton, the founder of the Presbyterian Church of Trinidad and Tobago , established his second operational base to spread the Presbyterian brand of protestant evangelism/education to North and Central Trinidad, was the site of the January 8 Service of Grateful Praise and Thanksgiving. The event commemorated and launched the 149th Anniversary Celebrations of the Founding of the PCTT.
