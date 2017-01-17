Celebrating 149 years of Presbyterian...

Celebrating 149 years of Presbyterian evangelism through educationJan. 17, 2017, 11:49 PM Ast

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Trinadad Express

Aramalaya Church where Rev John Morton, the founder of the Presbyterian Church of Trinidad and Tobago , established his second operational base to spread the Presbyterian brand of protestant evangelism/education to North and Central Trinidad, was the site of the January 8 Service of Grateful Praise and Thanksgiving. The event commemorated and launched the 149th Anniversary Celebrations of the Founding of the PCTT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinadad Express.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,735 • Total comments across all topics: 278,032,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC