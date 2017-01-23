CCJ Provides Training For New Civil R...

CCJ Provides Training For New Civil Rules In Guyana

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: WINN FM 98.9

CCJ, Port of Spain. A small contingent from the Caribbean Court of Justice travelled to Guyana to conduct training activities for the upcoming implementation of new Civil Procedure Rules in the Judiciary of Guyana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WINN FM 98.9.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Food safety: Should we be concerned? (Apr '15) Apr '16 AIPAC owns Congress 7
News Rowley: I fear for my life (Feb '16) Feb '16 christine Roberts 1
News Brothers drown (Dec '15) Dec '15 Amisha Rampersad 1
News 500 to get keys on Wednesday (Apr '15) Apr '15 Singh 1
News Caribbean court hears activist's challenge of a... (Mar '15) Mar '15 Sir Andrew 2
News PM: Embrace Islamic principles to survive crisis (Sep '09) Mar '15 george whyte 22
Di you need to buy the abortion pill? (May '10) Feb '15 Goshen 15
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,606 • Total comments across all topics: 278,229,795

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC