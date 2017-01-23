CCJ Provides Training For New Civil Rules In Guyana
CCJ, Port of Spain. A small contingent from the Caribbean Court of Justice travelled to Guyana to conduct training activities for the upcoming implementation of new Civil Procedure Rules in the Judiciary of Guyana.
