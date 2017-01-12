CCJ debuts electronic court managemen...

CCJ debuts electronic court management system

17 hrs ago

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad -- President of the Caribbean Court of Justice , Sir Dennis Byron, has been a fervent advocate for greater use of technology within regional judiciaries. In January 2017, this drive was enhanced by the implementation of a bespoke electronic court management software suite called Curia which includes an electronic filing platform, also referred to as e-filing.

Chicago, IL

