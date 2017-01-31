Cat-fight women to be airport "ambassadors"Jan. 30, 2017, 2:33 PM Ast

Cat-fight women to be airport "ambass...

Jan. 30, 2017

An image from the video which captured the fight among a group of women at the Piarco International Airport on Saturday. THREE women arrested during a cat fight at Piarco International Airport last Saturday, have been sentenced to community service - at the airport.

