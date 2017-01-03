Call Trump
Talk to Trump. Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has advised Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to communicate with the United States to find out the intentions of the incoming Donald Trump administration with respect to the FATCA legislation and/or extension of deadline date if necessary.
