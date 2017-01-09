CAL chairman tells JSC: T&T airbridge not profitable

Had the strike gone ahead at state-owned Petrotrin, Caribbean Airlines had a contingency plan, the airline's chairman Shameer Mohammed told a Joint Select Committee meeting at Parliament in Port-of-Spain yesterday. In response to a question from Opposition MP Fazal Karim hours before the strike was called off by the Oilfield Workers' Trade Union , Mohammed said: "We have made contingency plans to ensure that we continue to operate our schedules.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trinidad Guardian.