Busy week for envoy Estrada in Us capitalJan. 3, 2017, 8:57 PM Ast

Busy week for envoy Estrada in Us capital

OUTGOING United States ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago John Estrada will spend the coming week in final consultations in Washington, where his review is expected to include the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act bill and the role of the Opposition and civil society here. A statement from the US Embassy in Port of Spain yesterday said Estrada will hold final consultations with the State Department, Treasury, and Congress and will also attend a White House Reception with President Barack Obama.

Chicago, IL

