Global English January 18, 2017 Wednesday British Husband and Wife Filmmakers Fuse Caribbean and Armenian Cuisines in Rum Red Peppers -- Red Moon Productions Ltd. Red Moon Productions Ltd. announced the recent publication of Rum Red Peppers: 80 Caribbean, Armenian, Middle Eastern Mediterranean Recipes, a 226-page cookbook by Wayne Gerard Trotman and Sherrie Trotman, producers of Ashes to Ashes. Rum Red Peppers features 80 simple recipes that reflect the traditional cuisines and rich cultural diversity of Trinidad and Tobago, the Caribbean, Armenia, the Middle East and the Mediterranean.

