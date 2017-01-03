Blind retired worker in six-year wait for gratuity
FOR six years since he retired medically unfit in 2010, after working as a craftsman with the Trinidad and Tobago Blind Welfare Association for 32 years, Keith Anthony Baptiste, 58, is waiting for his gratuity to be paid. 'Up until now the Association has not given me a dime,' Baptiste told Newsday yesterday from the Port-of-Spain-based office of the TTBWA where he threatened to stay until he is given some assurance about his dues.
