Bankers pleased with progress on FATCA*

THE Bankers Association of Trinidad and Tobago has noted the progress made yesterday in Parliament on the FATCA legislation. Recalling the Parliament sitting on the Tax Information Exchange Agreement Bill 2016, the organisation of commercial banks said in a statement: "BATT is pleased to see a middle ground has been reached between the Government and Opposition and the TIEA Bill is now before a Joint Select Committee .

