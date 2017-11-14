Artistic a Facetsa of Indian heritage*

Artistic a Facetsa of Indian heritage*

'A very important year': Surujrattan Rambachan, left, Member of Parliament for Tabaquite, and artist Sirju Seeharack Mohan stand next to a painting done by Mohan of Trinidad and Tobago. - Photos: KIMOY LEON SING Mayor of Chaguanas Gopaul Boodhan, in collaboration with Tabaquite Member of Parliament Surujrattan Rambachan and artist Sirju Seeharack Mohan, will have an art exhibition to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of East Indian indentureship in Trinidad and Tobago.

Chicago, IL

