Army moves into Enterprise
CHIEF of Defence Staff Brigadier General Rodney Smart says the Defence Force has "moved troops into" Lion's Gate in Chaguanas to "put a lid on that situation" in Enterprise "with the aim of developing a similar type of model" used "in Laventille with members of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service." And as the nation's military continues to play a more integrated role in law enforcement Smart says, however, "one of the big challenges" in giving military personnel who operate with the police in joint patrols centres around whether the society wants to have the "Defence Force who is supposed to be your last resort quick response unit being tied down in court".
