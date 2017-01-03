An icon in art *
An exhibition mounted by the Trinidad and Tobago Art Society, Carlisle Chang, Iconic Artist of Trinidad and Tobago, is an important reference to one of Trinidad and Tobago's most distinguished artists from the 20th century. Chang was best known for his public murals, but his oeuvre was extensive, with his oil and watercolour paintings, in many private and public collections.
